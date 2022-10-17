Voter registration down city-wide, officials call for more election judges

BALTIMORE — To make your voice heard in this upcoming election, a crucial deadline is right around the corner, especially if you want to save yourself some time on election day.

“I of course look at the governor race, comptroller, and the attorney general," said Virginia Wishon.

She, like many is keeping her eyes on the state's top three elected positions in November.

For Louis Linden, his focus is more local.

"Interesting to watch the school board race. We’re going to be electing school board members for the first time I think since I’ve been here in Baltimore. It’s interesting because all 4 candidates are very similar," said Linden.

While the election will determine who the state will seat in several offices, the results will have some critical consequences

“This is going to be a very very important race. What happens at the midterms is going to have a lot of influence on what happens in the future," Linden said.

Of five questions regarding the future voters will answer, one of the more popular ones deals with the legalization of marijuana.

Though you can register to vote the day of, Baltimore's Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones says registered voters so far are down from the last election with about 630,000 tallied.

"Anyone changing name, address, party affiliation, all of that needs to be done by tomorrow as well so I encourage anyone who wants to make those changes make sure it’s post marked for at least today," said Jones.

By Tuesday's deadline he expects that number to go up but also hopes the amount of election judges will increase as well.

“I would like to see right now another thousand people to volunteer to come and work and it is a paid position. Regular judges $200, chief judges $275 for the day. You need to fill out your application or come to the office and do it. Sign up and set your schedule for training and be sure that you got to training," Jones shared.

To register to become an election judge, visit https://boe.baltimorecity.gov/boe-election-judges.