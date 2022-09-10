Volunteer fire department donates truck following a devastating flood

HOWARD COUNTY — The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company in Howard County made a large donation to a fire station in Kentucky after a flood wiped out one of their necessities.

A fire engine tanker has arrived at the fire station in Kentucky after a long haul down south.

"The members who went down yesterday said more or less the inside of the firehall was gutted," said Curtis Lowrey the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department President.

At the end of July, beginning of August, Kentucky was hit with floods of water in different parts of the state. Some areas had eight feet of water or higher causing destruction, loss, floating and drowning.

One of the fire stations in Kentucky, Hindman Fire Company experienced just that.

"They picked up anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of rain in a short period of time and the one firetruck that they had was actually washed underneath the bridge and their firehouse suffered a lot of flood and damage," said Lowrey.

That's when the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department in Howard County Maryland came to the rescue.

"We're in the process of replacing our engine tanker we were going to sell it and then we found out about the floods in Kentucky and that's when we decided as a company to donate the truck to a fire company in need," Lowrey said.

Lowrey says with an all volunteer fire department, this kind of expense would have been hard after devastation from a flood. He says these trucks can cost around $800 to $900 thousand dollars, but because the equipment is necessary so was the donation.

"It just makes you feel good being able to help another company in need even though they're in Kentucky just reaching across and helping them, its the right thing to do," Lowrey said.

The donated fire engine tanker served Howard county for 30 years, ged for one fire station, new to another

Lowrey says "it's still got a lot of life left in it and to the people in Kentucky it will serve them for many years to come."

