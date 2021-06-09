Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virtual Town Hall to be held Thursday following recent crime in Fells Point

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Seitz
fells point
Posted at 7:55 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 19:55:28-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday evening that there will be a virtual town hall meeting held June 10 at 7 p.m. following recent crime in the area.

Maryland State Police on Wednesday said they would be setting up sobriety checkpoints around Fells Point this weekend amid increased late night crime.

RELATED: Police to set up sobriety checkpoints around Fells Point this weekend amid increased late night crime

State police say the location was chosen in part, "due to an increased number of impaired driving incidents in that area, especially during weekend periods."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020