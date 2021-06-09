Virtual Town Hall to be held Thursday following recent crime in Fells Point

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday evening that there will be a virtual town hall meeting held June 10 at 7 p.m. following recent crime in the area.

Fells Point, we want to hear from you. Join your local representatives for a virtual town hall meeting tomorrow, June 10 at 7PM for an open dialogue on ideas, comments and concerns regarding the neighborhood. Hope to see you. pic.twitter.com/OBNx2aZwyU — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) June 9, 2021

Maryland State Police on Wednesday said they would be setting up sobriety checkpoints around Fells Point this weekend amid increased late night crime.

State police say the location was chosen in part, "due to an increased number of impaired driving incidents in that area, especially during weekend periods."

