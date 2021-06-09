Police to set up sobriety checkpoints around Fells Point this weekend amid increased late night crime

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police on Wednesday said they would be setting up sobriety checkpoints around Fells Point this weekend amid increased late night crime.

Troopers and officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority and Baltimore Police Department will post up along the Boston Street corridor between Fells Point and Canton from 9pm to 3am Friday and Saturday.

State police say the location was chosen in part, "due to an increased number of impaired driving incidents in that area, especially during weekend periods."

A mobile blood alcohol testing truck will be on-site to immediately administer breath tests, eliminating the need for suspected impaired drivers to be taken to a police barrack.

The announcement comes a day after dozens of Fells Point business owners threatened to withhold their taxes, unless city leaders addressed drug dealing and illegal alcohol sales in the area.

Last weekend, three people were shot and multiple fights broke out many of which circulated on social media.

