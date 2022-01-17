Violent weekend in the city confirms nine shootings in one day

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police had a busy weekend full of violence after nine people were shot on Saturday.

Two of those shootings were fatal. We’re halfway through the first month of the year and both fatal and non-fatal shootings are outpacing the numbers from last year.

To date there have been 14 homicides so far this year last year this time there were 10. Right now there have been 29 non-fatal shootings this time last year there were 24.

This past weekend there were 9 shootings which all happened on Saturday. The first call happening just before 1:00 a.m. , police said near the 300 block of Fallsway a 15-year-old was shot in the thigh. While they were investigating that shooting a 18-year-old showed up at a hospital seeking care after he had been shot in the arm.

A few minutes after 1:00 a.m. another call for a shooting, this time in the 1700 block of Thames Street where a 31-year-old was shot.

Then, around 5:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Radnor Avenue a 72-year-old woman also shot. A neighbor who lives on the block where it happened didn’t want to be identified but said the neighborhood is no stranger to violent crime.

“My citizen app go off so much 500 feet, 200 feet, 80 feet, that’s just too close to home. I heard about what happened and it shocked me being though the lady is 72-years-old, that’s somebody’s grandmother. I watch somebody get killed in broad daylight on the corner couple of weeks ago a girl got shot right there broad day light. It’s overwhelming, the crime in this neighborhood is really its up there,”.

Sadly the crime doesn’t end there, around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of Saint Benedict Street, a 60 year old man was shot. And between 10:00 p.m. and midnight there were 4 more shooting.

Two of them had no known location the other two were fatal. Near 900 Russell street a man was shot to death and in the 2300 block of West Lanvale Street another man who was 38-years-old was also shot and killed.

Additionally, there have been no arrest, suspects or motives confirmed in any of these shootings, and people in these communities are wondering when it will end.

Meanwhile, police are still asking for the public’s help, if you know any information concerning either of these shootings call police.