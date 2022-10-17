Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves 4 dead, 4 injured

BALTIMORE — This past weekend was full of violent incidents in Baltimore City. Police addressed the weekend crime stating that several of the incidents ended with fatalities.

We’re now outpacing the homicide numbers compared to last year this time, since Friday, four people were killed in the city and there were four others injured in various violent incidents.

On Friday just before 2:00 a.m., police responded near the 2500 block of W. Patapsco Ave. where they found 23-year-old Antonio Wilkings who had been shot to death.

Then on Saturday evening, just before 8:00 p.m., police responded to another shooting, this time near the corner of Wilkens and Millington Avenue.

Police confirmed it was 53-year-old Santos Hernandez who had been shot. He was taken to shock trauma where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Some neighbors like Lakeetta Bellamy, who lives on the block where it happened, didn’t see the shooting, but witnessed the aftermath of the incident.

“I came from a meeting. I saw a man in the ground and I went to the light to come around just to make sure I was seeing what I saw, and I saw a man laid out passed out with a pool of blood by his head. I didn’t know if he got hit by a car, if he was you know intoxicated and fell out, and then someone said that they were just shooting out here,” Bellamy said.

A few hours later, police responded to a different shooting, this time near the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue. This shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Once police arrived there, they found another man who was shot, he has not been identified, but he too was taken to shock trauma where he died.

It’s unclear what the motive was for any of these shootings and police have not named and potential suspects, but anyone with information concerning what happened you’re urged to contact police at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

