Friends hold fundraiser for family of victim in Sunday's Royal Farms shooting

ESSEX, Md. — The Essex community continues to rally around the family of Silvesta “Vess” Daye Jr. who was one of two victims killed in Sunday’s shooting at Royal Farms.

Shai Zi Beyond Cuts Barbershop in Essex held a fundraising event to raise money for his family and to also celebrate his life.

“He’s normally here two three days out of the week,” said owner Quaddai Levy.

Daye was not just a customer at the barbershop, but a friend who was more like family. He’s been described as a devout Muslim and a jokester who would make anyone laugh.

“It was easy for Silvesta to meet people. It was easy for Silvesta to get along with people. It was easy for people to remember who Silvesta was,” Levy said.

Daye’s friend of more than 20 years, another barber at the shop who goes by Redz Da Barber, said “he brought positive energy. We going miss him.”

Baltimore County Police say Daye was among four victims killed by Joshua Green on Sunday. It was a part of a shooting spree that also claimed the lives of his parents before he ultimately killed himself.

“To hear the news on Sunday, it seemed like it couldn’t be possible,” Levy said.

As the community continues to mourn, loved ones honored him by throwing a fundraiser, which was also to support his family and two kids.

“Just trying to give them some kind of cushion, some kind of safety net, some kind of support,” said Nathan Ladoux, co-owner of the barbershop.

“It’s times like this that you see, I see so many people coming out and showing love. it’s like these that remind you of humanity,” said Redz Da Barber.

He was a man who brought smiles to their faces. Friends say he will continue to as they plan to keep his name alive.

“We need to remember who he was and what he stood for and we need to keep in mind any given day can be the last time you see a person,” said Levy.

If you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, you can click on this link here.