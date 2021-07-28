Video released of deadly officer involved shooting at McDonald's drive-thru in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have released body worn camera footage of a July 16 standoff that ended in a deadly officer involved shooting at a McDonald's drive-thru in Gaithersburg.

Someone initially called after a man refused to pay for his order and move his car from the drive-thru lane on Flower Hill Way.

Arriving officers saw 21-year-old Ryan LeRoux sitting inside a Honda CRV that was parked in the drive-thru lane with a handgun sitting on the front passenger seat.

Police spent nearly the next half-hour negotiating with him.

At one point in the video, a police dispatcher calls and speaks with LeRoux on the phone asking him to show his hands to officers.

Very calmly, Leroux says repeatedly that his hand are up and that he can hear the officers just fine.

Based off background audio in the call, it's unclear if LeRoux did have his hands up and if so whether police could see them.

Officers are heard demanding to see LeRoux's hands at the same time he insists to the dispatcher that they are up.

The dispatcher later asks LeRoux to roll down the car window so officers could see, a request that he first refuses.

Around the 24 minute mark, police can be heard going over a plan on how they're going to approach and safely remove Leroux from the car.

Shortly after those discussions, the officers all yell "he's up," and mention something we're unable to make out about the gun, at which point they fire.

The video later segues to another body-worn camera with a different angle that shows what officers saw, which is Leroux suddenly sitting up in the car and lifting or raising his arm.

It's unclear in the video if LeRoux had the gun in his hand when officers shot.

LeRoux later died at an area hospital. Officers recovered a gun and alcohol from his vehicle.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

You can watch the full video below, but please be warned it is graphic.



