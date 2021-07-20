Watch
Maryland police give details of fatal McDonald's standoff

AP
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jul 20, 2021
A Maryland police chief has provided details at a news conference three days after officers fatally shot a 21-year-old man outside a McDonald’s restaurant during an armed standoff. But he did not say what prompted officers to kill suspect Ryan Leroux of Gaithersburg. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones says officers on Friday responded to a trespassing call from the restaurant. Jones says officers negotiated with the driver after an officer saw a handgun in the driver's lap. After 30 minutes of negotiation and an attempt to bring a peaceful end to the situation, Jones says the driver wasn't cooperative and the officers shot Leroux.

