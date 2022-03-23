VIDEO: New Terps' basketball coach talks expectations, why he chose Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After a tenuous season, the University of Maryland has a new basketball coach with hopes of turning the program back into a perennial winner.

The Terps had their first losing season in about 30 years this past season.

Now, they turn to a veteran coach who had eight-straight winning seasons before leaving Seton Hall.

Kevin Willard was introduced as Maryland's next head coach.

He spoke 1-on-1 with WMAR-2's Shawn Stepner about why he chose Maryland, what fans can look forward to and what type of personality he has.

Here are some clips of that interview:

The 46-year-old has served as Seton Hall's head coach since 2010.

During his tenure there, the Pirates made five NCAA tournaments which included a 2020 Big East Regular Season Championship and 2016 Big East Tournament Championship.

Willard led Seton Hall to a winning record in each of his past eight seasons, while Maryland is coming off its first losing season in nearly 30 years.

