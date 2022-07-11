VIDEO: Graphic footage released of scooter driver colliding with patrol car

BALTIMORE — The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General released footage from the fatal police-involved crash that happened on June 21, 2022.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Biddle Street and N. Milton Avenue.

Terry Harrell, 58, was identified as the driver of the scooter. He was later taken to the hospital where had serious injuries.

Harrell died from his injuries two days later.

Police Officer Alexis Acosta was not charged.

In the video obtained from a CitiWatch camera and a body-worn camera from Acosta, it shows Acosta running a red light when he collides with Harrell.

To watch the video click here. Be warned, it is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.