VIDEO: Graphic body cam footage released in the fatal police-involved shooting in Crofton

CROFTON, Md. — The Office of the Attorney General has released body-worn camera footage of the fatal police-involved shooting that took place January 30 in Crofton.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Danville Court when a woman called police saying her adult son was assaulting her and refusing to leave.

After giving officers permission to enter the home, they found she and her son were locked in the bedroom together.

Officers made their way inside the room and ordered the son, identified as 20-year-old Dyonta Quarles, Jr., to the ground.

Initially he complied, but when officers went to handcuff him, he began to fight and was tased, but it had no effect.

Officer J. Ricci was injured during the struggle, and ultimately shot Quarles to death.

To view the body-worn footage, you can click the video here. WARNING: This video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.