Video footage captures moments leading up to a 16-year-old's murder

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating several shootings that all happened on Valentine’s Day. One of those shootings claimed the life of a teenager who was gunned down in a double shooting.

It happened Monday afternoon in South Baltimore. Police said the 16-year-old was killed in the same area where they were already investigating another homicide that happened earlier in the day.

Now Baltimore City Police commissioner Michael Harrison is pleading for help from the community to solve these crimes.

“We are asking residents, friends, family members, neighbors, and all Baltimoreans to come together to help us solve cases and bring justice to our community,” Harrison said.

In Baltimore City there were three deadly shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day.

The first happened around 7:30 in the morning on Monday where police found Quinton Bond inside a vacant building after being shot in the head.

The second shooting happened around 11:00 Monday morning near 1500 East Fayette Street. Police said there they found a woman who had been shot in the neck after being caught in the crossfire. She was taken to the hospital and died a short time after.

And the third shooting was a double shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old teenager.

It happened around 5:30 near 3800 South Hanover Street, this time it was caught on camera.

“There’s just a lot of small things that are causing trouble for no reason."

A man who didn’t want to be identified told WMAR-2 News he knew that 16-year-old who was murdered.

“Yeah, I did some work on his SUV he was getting some front work done on his tire rod," he said. "He was all excited about his little SUV a couple days ago, and then here I am at the store finding out he’s not here no more."

WMAR obtained exclusive video captured from a security camera nearby leading up to the moment that teenager was shot.

The video shows him standing in front of a store on South Hanover talking to a man when someone comes in the frame aiming a gun. That teen and the man he was talking to took off running and the person with the gun started firing. The video also shows the shooter standing over the teen and shooting him in the head before running away.

“He was a young dude you know somebody just probably beefed over something that’s not even worth the time they could’ve let it go and a life would still be here,” he continued.

Police have not identified the 16-year-old but said its violent attacks like this they are working to solve and prevent.

“In order to be truly successful in the fight against crime we all have to work together. It will require people who are out there standing right there when crimes are committed to help us hold those people accountable. Because if nothing changes then nothing changes,” Harrison said.

Commissioner Harrison said this month alone they’ve made over 510 arrests, 11 of those were homicide arrest.

Harrison said his detectives are working hard and will continue to try and get violent people off the streets they just wish the community would speak out about these violent attacks as well.

There is a $8,000.00 reward for anyone with information concerning the death of Quinton Bond. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.