Valeria Smith sentenced Monday to 10 years with five years suspended

BALTIMORE — The woman who testified against her father in a high-profile murder case was sentenced today.

A judge gave Valeria Smith 10 years with five years suspended.

She's also getting credit for time served.

The victim, Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed to death three years ago in East Baltimore.

Last week a jury found Keith Smith guilty of that murder. Valeria took a plea deal to being an accessory after the fact.

Her father faces life in prison. He'll be sentenced in February.