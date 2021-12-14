Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Valeria Smith sentenced Monday to 10 years with five years suspended

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by <b><a label="rawpixel.com " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@rawpixel?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">rawpixel.com </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-wooden-gavel-close-up-photography-1415558/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
Photo by <b><a href="https://www.pexels.com/@rawpixel?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">rawpixel.com </a></b>from <b><a href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/brown-wooden-gavel-close-up-photography-1415558/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
gavel
Posted at 11:32 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 23:33:17-05

BALTIMORE — The woman who testified against her father in a high-profile murder case was sentenced today.

A judge gave Valeria Smith 10 years with five years suspended.

She's also getting credit for time served.

The victim, Jacquelyn Smith was stabbed to death three years ago in East Baltimore.

RELATED: Husband and stepdaughter charged in murder of Good Samaritan Jacquelyn Smith

Last week a jury found Keith Smith guilty of that murder. Valeria took a plea deal to being an accessory after the fact.

RELATED: Keith Smith found guilty of wife's murder after peddling panhandler hoax

Her father faces life in prison. He'll be sentenced in February.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019