Keith Smith found guilty of wife's murder after peddling panhandler hoax

BALTIMORE — On day two of deliberations, a jury convicted an Aberdeen man of murdering his wife three years ago.

Keith Smith initially told police he and his wife Jacquelyn were heading home from celebrating a birthday in Baltimore, when a panhandler she supposedly gave money to robbed and stabbed her.

Smith's adult daughter Valeria was with the couple at the time, and later testified against her father in exchange for accessory charges being dropped against her.

Shortly after the murder, Baltimore Police began to unravel Smith's story.

Detectives were never able to find any crime scene or evidence of the attack.

CCTV footage also didn't pick up Smith's car along the route he claimed to have taken the night of the murder.

Cell phone location data told a different story as well.

Keith and Valeria were eventually arrested while trying to flee the country near the Texas-Mexico boarder.

Sentencing has been scheduled for February 28. Smith still has 10-days to appeal the verdict.

