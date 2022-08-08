Upper Marlboro man sentenced to 50 years for fiancé's murder

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An Upper Marlboro man will spend 50-years behind bars for the September 2021 murder of his fiance.

Dionte Sims, 39, shot and killed 39-year-old Dina Taylor following an overnight argument outside their home on Cecily Court.

He left Taylor lying wounded in the road, before barricading himself inside the home for hours and firing gunshots at responding police officers.

After his arrest, Sims admitted to the shooting.

Per his plea agreement, Sims will spend five years of probation upon release. He will also be required to enroll in a batterer’s intervention program, and undergo drug and alcohol abuse and mental health evaluations.

Prince George's County Police Dionte Sims

“Though Mr. Sims has taken responsibility for his deplorable actions, he will face severe consequences," said Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "What happened to this beautiful young woman was a tragedy and her entire family remains devastated. Domestic violence is a major problem in our country, and I want everyone to know that we take these cases seriously and we will do everything within our power to hold abusers accountable.”

