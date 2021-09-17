Police: Upper Marlboro man barricaded himself in home, after leaving murdered fiance in the street

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An Upper Marlboro man is accused of murdering his fiance before barricading himself in a home and firing shots at police Thursday.

Prince George's County Police say Dionte Sims, 38, fatally shot Dina Taylor, 39, following an overnight argument outside their home on Cecily Court.

Sims allegedly left Taylor lying wounded in the road, as he made his way back into the house.

She died on scene.

Arriving officers tried getting Sims to come out, but he fired at them while barricading himself for several hours.

Eventually, Sims was taken into custody. Police say he admitted to the shooting.

He now faces first and second degree murder charges for Taylor's death, and two counts of attempted first degree murder for shooting at officers.