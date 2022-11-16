Watch Now
Update: 13-year-old shot in East Fayette Street shooting dies, suspect arrested

Posted at 7:11 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 19:11:39-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore city police have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on on November 7.

The victim is identified as Kelsey Washington.

According to police, the victim was declared brain dead, and on Monday evening, she was pronounced deceased.

After acquiring video and photo still, police identified a suspect, 35-year-old Tavon Battle.

Battle was arrested by members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force at a home in Harford County.

After being interviewed by police, Battle was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder.

Police say the investigation remains open and ongoing.

