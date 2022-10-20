'Up the pay': Bus drivers react to AACPS partial solution to fixing shortage

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The nationwide bus shortage has impacted many people, but Anne Arundel County Public Schools claimed they found a partial solution to the shortage.

"The partial solution is that buses that run in the middle of the day, that have extended runs, that make it impossible to do another morning and afternoon run, are now doing either a morning, or an afternoon. Right, so that's the partial piece of it," said Bob Mosier, Chief Communications Officer Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

RELATED: AACPS is making moves to add additional school bus routes amid shortages

Kimberlea Day is an Anne Arundel County School bus driver. She loves her job and her bosses have been great, but she doesn't think this partial solution helps bus drivers.

She says if anything, it takes more money out their pockets because it limits overtime.

"The time change that wasn't really thought about, has impacted drivers and made it where it's impossible to be a full-time employee. It's not enough to keep them employed to maintain a household or anything like that and because you won't up the hours to 40 hours either. You don't have benefits," said Day.

Drivers believe the solution is simple.

"Uping to 40 hours a week and guaranteeing it. Up the pay and giving us real benefits would definitely help, also having a stricter system of the behavior of the children on the bus," said Day.

Parents agree. Igrid Washington is the mother of two students. She says it's a hassle dealing with the shortage and believes it will only change if drivers are treated better.

"I just believe it's just ridiculous and then they needed to come up with some other solution, so I said we have to work around just hoping, hanging up and just change some. It's just it," said Washington.

Read more about the partial solution here.

