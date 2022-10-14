Univ. of Maryland Biopark broke ground on $320M 4MLK project

BALTIMORE — It's a big investment that's projected to bring more science work to Baltimore.

Today, the University of Maryland Baltimore and Wexford Science and Technology broke ground on 4MLK.

The eight-story, $320 million lab and office space is in the University of Maryland Baltimore Biopark at the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Baltimore Street.

It's set to open in 2024.

An executive with Wexford says the lab will be open to any company who needs it.

"From day one, when for MLK opens its doors, Wexford and the University of Maryland Baltimore will bring 40,000 square feet of flexible lab space with very advanced lab equipment that has open access to anyone who wants to use it. So, the early stay fast growing research companies can accelerate their research and bring new products to the marketplace," said Caroline Moore, Wexford Senior Vice President.

The university says more than 1,000 people work in the biopark right now.

This and other expansions are expected to double that.