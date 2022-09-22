Watch Now
Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard

Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 16:03:33-04

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.

UMB announced today that the first phase will be an eight-story, 250,000-square-foot building at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Baltimore Street.

The building, called "4MLK," is being built by Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, will also feature a public plaza and "activated streetscape with retail and food and beverage venues along Baltimore Street and MLK Blvd."

The building will offer space for wet laboratories, offices, and community events. It is set to open in 2024.

Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill said in a statement:

"Through the new 4MLK development, the UM BioPark will continue to have a transformational impact on the life sciences, not just in Baltimore but across Maryland. Our state remains a leader in this industry because of forward-thinking, innovative projects like this one that provide much-needed lab space and other critical resources for growing life sciences companies."
