Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.

UMB announced today that the first phase will be an eight-story, 250,000-square-foot building at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Baltimore Street.

The building, called "4MLK," is being built by Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, will also feature a public plaza and "activated streetscape with retail and food and beverage venues along Baltimore Street and MLK Blvd."

Wexford Science & Technology Rendering of Baltimore Street with new "4MLK" building



We are excited to announce #4MLK, our next project with @WexfordSciTech. This building will bring much-needed commercial lab space to #Baltimore, giving innovators and entrepreneurs a home on the @UMBaltimore campus. Read more https://t.co/AFPEpxch5y pic.twitter.com/AlNgLSFrIu — Univ of MD BioPark (@umbiopark) September 22, 2022

The building will offer space for wet laboratories, offices, and community events. It is set to open in 2024.

Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill said in a statement:

"Through the new 4MLK development, the UM BioPark will continue to have a transformational impact on the life sciences, not just in Baltimore but across Maryland. Our state remains a leader in this industry because of forward-thinking, innovative projects like this one that provide much-needed lab space and other critical resources for growing life sciences companies."