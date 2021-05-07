Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three U.S. Customs & Border Protection officers save an unresponsive infant at BWI Airport

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
CBP Officer Supreme Jones (L); CBP Officer Spencer Warner (M); and CBP Officer Tyler Brady (R)
CPS Officers.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 14:23:28-04

BALTIMORE — Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers helped save an unresponsive infant that was on board a departing airplane on Wednesday at BWI Airport.

CBP Officers Tyler Brady, Supreme Jones, and Spencer Warner were conducting outbound inspection operations on a flight departing to Montego Bay, Jamaica when, at about 12:23 p.m., a passenger reported that her infant son wasn’t breathing.

The CBP officers noticed that the boy was unresponsive and Officer Warner immediately initiated lifesaving efforts by administering CPR. Meanwhile, Officer Jones notified BWI Fire Rescue and Officer Brady established a safety perimeter.

BWI Fire Rescue paramedics arrived on scene at about 12:30 p.m., assumed lifesaving efforts and transported the infant to a local hospital.

“This infant and his parents were incredibly fortunate that highly trained Customs and Border Protection officers were nearby to render immediate life-saving assistance to help paramedics save this precious young child’s life,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

The infant is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020