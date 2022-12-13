Prince George's County Police arrest two 14-year-olds for armed carjacking of ridershare driver

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — The Prince George's County Police Department's Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two 14-year-old males with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver on Saturday.

The victim called 911 at 12:20 p.m., she stated that she had picked up two teenage suspects when they both pulled out guns and demanded her car.

While responding to the scene, patrol officers observed the carjacked vehicle inn the 5300 block of Temple Hills Road. As officers turned around to stop the vehicle, the suspect lost control of the car

and crashed.

Both teens jumped out and began to run from the crash scene, they were later caught a short distance away.

Officers recovered a replica handgun at the scene, they later discovered it was a BB gun.

Prince George's County Police Department

the victim was not injured.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.