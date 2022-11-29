Police: Rideshare apps used to carjack drivers and pick up victims for additional robberies in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a string of robberies where the suspects use Rideshare apps to carjack the drivers and then use the app to pick up victims and either rob them from Cash App or drive them to ATMs.

Detectives have connected with multiple vendors and are working to have these payments reversed.

Just recently, an Uber driver was robbed Sunday morning outside of Horseshoe Casino.

Police say a man picked up what he thought was an Uber from the valet area.

After taking the victim in the wrong direction, the Uber pulled over and that's when a second car pulled from behind with 5-6 armed assailants.

The victim was assaulted and robbed.

These are still active and ongoing cases.

