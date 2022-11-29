Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Rideshare apps used to carjack drivers and pick up victims for additional robberies in Baltimore

Ride Hailing Bill
Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. Members of Congress are asking ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft to improve safety and clean up their act. They introduced a bill that would help riders confirm that a driver is legitimate and not a fake driver hoping to do harm. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Ride Hailing Bill
Posted at 6:30 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 18:32:31-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a string of robberies where the suspects use Rideshare apps to carjack the drivers and then use the app to pick up victims and either rob them from Cash App or drive them to ATMs.

Detectives have connected with multiple vendors and are working to have these payments reversed.

Just recently, an Uber driver was robbed Sunday morning outside of Horseshoe Casino.

Police say a man picked up what he thought was an Uber from the valet area.

After taking the victim in the wrong direction, the Uber pulled over and that's when a second car pulled from behind with 5-6 armed assailants.

RELATED: Baltimore Uber riders targeted in recent string of violence

The victim was assaulted and robbed.

These are still active and ongoing cases.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices