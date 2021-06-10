Two reported members of the MS-13 gang sentenced to life for 2019 Parkville murder

PARKVILLE, Md. — Two reported members of the MS-13 gang were sentenced to Life without the possibility of parole on Thursday for their part in the murder of a 21 year old man in the Parkville area of Baltimore County in July of 2019.

33-year-old Hugo Portillo Chavez and 21-year-old Jonathan Escobar Hernandez were convicted by a jury on June 8th of First Degree Premeditated Murder and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.

Officials say in July 2019, Daniel Alvarado Cuellar was found stabbed to death outside of his home in the 8400 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. An autopsy discovered that he had been stabbed 40 times in the head, neck and torso.

As Baltimore County Police began their investigation they learned that the victim had been at a laundromat earlier in the night before his death and following a review of surveillance learned a large number of individuals were stalking or watching him at the location.

Homicide Detectives were able to identify one of the cars utilized in the stalking and located the vehicle as it traveled west toward Texas while in Mississippi.

A large number of individuals were in the car who were determined to be involved in the murder. Police were able to determine that Chavez had been mistakenly led to believe that Mr. Alvarado was the member of a rival gang to MS-13.

Officials say Chavez directed that the victim be killed and had gathered others to assist him in the murder.