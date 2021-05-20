Arrest made in murder of Baltimore Safe Streets leader Dante Barksdale

BALTIMORE — An arrest has been made in the murder of Baltimore Safe Streets leader, Dante Barksdale.

On January 17, the 46-year-old Barksdale was found shot in the head outside the Douglass Homes housing project.

Known by many in the community as Tater, Barksdale turned his life around from one of crime to passionate leadership.

Mayor Brandon Scott who called Barksdale a brother and a friend, has been at the forefront of helping police find his killer.

On Thursday Scott issued a statement after 28-year-old Garrick Powell was arrested and charged in the case.

“Earlier this year, Dante Barksdale – the heart and soul of Baltimore – became a victim of the very gun violence he was determined to prevent. But thanks to the diligent work of the Baltimore Police Department, a suspect in Dante’s murder has now been apprehended. My friend Dante turned his life around by working tirelessly to keep Baltimore neighborhoods safe from gun violence. As an outreach coordinator for Safe Streets, Dante was persistently present in our toughest communities to engage young people and impart healthier approaches to solving conflict. He believed that everyone has value and a purpose, and this sentiment continues to shape my leadership approach as mayor. I remain committed to working with Commissioner Harrison to build a safer Baltimore and fulfill Dante’s hope for young people across the city.”