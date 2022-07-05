Two people sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for fatal shootings

BALTIMORE — Today, Jerome Collier and Ricky Robinson were sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for fatal shootings by State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Mosby also denounced Gov. Hogan's decision to end "good and substantial reason" law for wear and carry applicants.

READ MORE: Hogan orders State Police to halt ‘good and substantial reason’ for wear and carry permit applications

“While these lengthy sentences send a clear message that we will not tolerate trigger-pullers, we know more must be done to interrupt the entrenched and vicious gun violence plaguing our city. Unfortunately, Governor Hogan’s reckless decision further exacerbates this public safety crisis by making these heinous acts easier to execute and more difficult to prevent. This dangerous decision to weaken permitting regulations emboldens criminals to walk around with firearms on our streets with approval from our Governor. In Baltimore, our citizens too often experience the devastating loss of men, pregnant women and seniors gunned down in broad daylight. As Baltimore City State’s Attorney, I will do everything in my power to protect all Baltimore residents and continue to advocate for meaningful gun control laws"



State's Attorney Mosby

On June 30, Collier was sentenced to Life plus 10 years for the fatal shooting of Dana Brown. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, use of firearm in crime of violence and the illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

The shooting took place at the corner of Fulton and Westwood Avenues on Oct. 24, 2019.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found Brown lying on the sidewalk suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Evidence shows that Collier was shot a month earlier and he blamed Brown for that shooting.

CitiWatch cameras showed an SUV occupied by Collier driving by the victim.

When the camera turned back around, Brown was seen lying on the ground.

READ MORE: State Attorney Marilyn Mosby discusses recent crime convictions in Baltimore City

Robinson was sentenced to a total of 40 years for the fatal shooting of Terrell Billie Jr. He committed this murder in front of his own three-year-old daughter in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue on February 2, 2021.

Billie was sitting in his car with his girlfriend and Robinson's daughter.

Robinson walked up the car and began firing. He even continued to shoot as the victim tried to run away.

