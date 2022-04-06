State Attorney Marilyn Mosby discusses recent crime convictions in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby gave an update Wednesday on recent convictions and sentences coming out of the city's courtrooms.

She was joined by her executive team.

According to State Attorney Mosby, homicide prosecutors manage nearly 25 to 30 cases, and some handle nearly 10 cases simultaneously, "in order to obtain justice on behalf of victims and their family members."

Despite the Maryland Court system being intermittently closed for the past two years, Assistant State's Attorneys have already secured 14 homicide convictions in 19 cases since March 8 when courtrooms resumed operations.

"I am heartbroken and angered by the start of this year and the senseless violence taking too many lives from us far too soon," Mosby said. "Our babies, our seniors, teenagers shot in broad daylight, well-meaning men and women whose lives were violently cut short because of another’s person’s cold-hearted behavior. I know first-hand that the void left for many families is profound and debilitating and the pain can be far too deep to fully encapsulate in words. I want to remind the citizens of Baltimore that as your State’s Attorney, I hear your frustrations and I feel your pain. Our office remains fully committed to prosecuting those who are responsible for bringing this unspeakable violence to our streets. Trust, violence will NOT be tolerated."

The State's Attorney announced the following recent convictions: