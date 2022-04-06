State Attorney Marilyn Mosby discusses recent crime convictions in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby gave an update Wednesday on recent convictions and sentences coming out of the city's courtrooms.
She was joined by her executive team.
According to State Attorney Mosby, homicide prosecutors manage nearly 25 to 30 cases, and some handle nearly 10 cases simultaneously, "in order to obtain justice on behalf of victims and their family members."
Despite the Maryland Court system being intermittently closed for the past two years, Assistant State's Attorneys have already secured 14 homicide convictions in 19 cases since March 8 when courtrooms resumed operations.
"I am heartbroken and angered by the start of this year and the senseless violence taking too many lives from us far too soon," Mosby said. "Our babies, our seniors, teenagers shot in broad daylight, well-meaning men and women whose lives were violently cut short because of another’s person’s cold-hearted behavior. I know first-hand that the void left for many families is profound and debilitating and the pain can be far too deep to fully encapsulate in words. I want to remind the citizens of Baltimore that as your State’s Attorney, I hear your frustrations and I feel your pain. Our office remains fully committed to prosecuting those who are responsible for bringing this unspeakable violence to our streets. Trust, violence will NOT be tolerated."
The State's Attorney announced the following recent convictions:
- On Tuesday, April 5, Jerome Collier was found guilty of First Degree Murder; Use of Firearm in Crime of Violence; Illegal Possession of Regulated Firearm; and Wear, Carry, Transport Handgun in relation to the fatal shooting of Mr. Dana Brown at the corner of Fulton and Westwood Avenues in October of 2019. Collier will be sentenced on May 6, 2022 and faces Life plus 25 years. Assistant State’s Attorney Amy Brown prosecuted this case.
- On Monday, April 4, Corey Smith and Brian Campbell were found guilty of all charges relating to the 2019 fatal shooting of 17 year-old Beontray Ellis on the 1200 block of Druid Hill Avenue. Smith and Campbell were each convicted of First Degree Murder, Possession of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Illegal Possession of a Handgun with a Disqualifying Conviction, and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder. They each face a total of Life plus 35 years in prison at sentencing. Deputy State’s Attorney of Operations, Noelle Newman, prosecuted this case.
- On March 29, Marvin Frye and Dneah Smith plead guilty to several charges relating to the fatal shooting of Marvin Mason in the Shipley Hill neighborhood. Their accomplice, Reuben McFadden, is still awaiting trial. Frye pled guilty to First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence and was sentenced to Life, suspending all but 25 years, with the first five years ineligible for parole. Frye is also obligated to serve five years on probation after his sentence. Smith pled guilty to Accessory After the Fact and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Assistant State's Attorney Shaundria Hanna prosecuted this case.
- On March 29, Darrius Jordan was found guilty of two counts of second degree assault for his involvement in the beating and subsequent murder of Mr. Guy Thomas on the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue. Jordan was found not guilty of the homicide charges levied against him. Jordan's accomplice, who ultimately shot and killed the victim, is still at large. He faces up to 10 years in prison. Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Maylor prosecuted this case.
- On March 25, Deonte Walker was sentenced to 60 years, suspend all but 50 years, for the murder of Justin Antonio Johnson. Walker was convicted on December 8, 2021 by a jury of the following charges: Second Degree Murder; Use of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence; Possession of a Firearm by a Disqualified Person; Wear Carry Transport of a Handgun in Vehicle; Wear Carry Transport of a Handgun on Person. Walker shot and killed Justin Antonio Johnson on January 14, 2020 at the 1400 block of Fayette Street in the Douglas Homes neighborhood. Assistant State's Attorney Dan Salem prosecuted this case.
- On March 21, Danjuan McBride was found guilty of the retaliatory fatal shooting of Tavonte Briggs in the Shipley Hill neighborhood. McBride now faces a Life sentence plus 35 years in prison at sentencing. McBride was found guilty of First Degree Murder, Use of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Regulated Firearm by a Disqualified Person. Assistant State's Attorney David Owens prosecuted this case.
- On March 18, Keith Gladden plead guilty to the fatal shooting of Dontrell Toliver in East Baltimore. Surveillance footage captured Gladden shooting the victim, who was on the ground after being pistol whipped and shot by an accomplice to the murder. Gladden was given a Life sentence, suspending all but 50 years, for first degree murder. Assistant State’s Attorney Alyssa Ragland prosecuted this case.