Two men arrested in connection to murder at BJ Mallards in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police say they placed two men under arrest in connection to a murder that took place earlier in June at the BJ Mallards in Woodlawn.

According to police, on June 14, 32-year-old Jamell W. Smith and 40-year-old Michael J. Curry conspired to kill 30-year-old Darrin Barnes as a form of retaliation.

Smith and Curry have been charged with first-degree murder as well as the attempted murder of another individual.