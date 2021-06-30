Watch
Two men arrested in connection to murder at BJ Mallards in Woodlawn

Mike Whitby / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
A pair of handcuffs used in an arrest. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jun 29, 2021
WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police say they placed two men under arrest in connection to a murder that took place earlier in June at the BJ Mallards in Woodlawn.

According to police, on June 14, 32-year-old Jamell W. Smith and 40-year-old Michael J. Curry conspired to kill 30-year-old Darrin Barnes as a form of retaliation.

Smith and Curry have been charged with first-degree murder as well as the attempted murder of another individual.

