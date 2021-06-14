Police: One man killed in a shooting outside BJ Mallards in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police say that a man was killed in an early morning shooting in Woodlawn on Monday.

They got the call at around 12:40 a.m. that people had been shot at BJ Mallards Bar & Grill, which is located in the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue.

RIGHT NOW: @BaltCoPolice on the scene of a double shooting in Woodlawn, by BJ Mallards at Ingleside/Johnnycake. Live reports starting at 430 on #GMM2 @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/8w6J4aIu6B — Megan Knight (@KnightWMAR) June 14, 2021

Police say two victims, a man and a woman, were shot multiple times by an unknown suspect while at the location. Both victims were taken to an area hospital.

Shortly after, the man was pronounced dead. The woman, however, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

This is breaking news, so WMAR-2 News will update this article when more information becomes available.