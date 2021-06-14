Watch
Police: One man killed in a shooting outside BJ Mallards in Woodlawn

2 people shot in Woodlawn
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jun 14, 2021
WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police say that a man was killed in an early morning shooting in Woodlawn on Monday.

They got the call at around 12:40 a.m. that people had been shot at BJ Mallards Bar & Grill, which is located in the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue.

Police say two victims, a man and a woman, were shot multiple times by an unknown suspect while at the location. Both victims were taken to an area hospital.

Shortly after, the man was pronounced dead. The woman, however, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

This is breaking news, so WMAR-2 News will update this article when more information becomes available.

