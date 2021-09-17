Two killed, six injured across Baltimore City Thursday

BALTIMORE — Eight people were shot across Baltimore City on Thursday. Two of those individuals lost their lives.

The first shooting took place in the early morning hours when a 19 year-old was shot in the 5600 block of Bucknell Road. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

As it neared midday, officers were called to a local hospital where they found a 23-year-old who had a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he was shot in the 3700 block of South Hanover Street.

A few hours later, three people were shot in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road. In that shooting, officers found a 26-year-old man with a graze wound to the right elbow and 37-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

A third 20-year-old man was found unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Less than 20 minutes later another individual, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the 1900 block of Eutaw Place.

The last two shootings took place within minutes of eachother Thursday. The first coming at 7:14 p.m. when a 46-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue.

Then, four minutes later, a 27-year-old man was shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

So far this year, Baltimore Police are reporting 243 homicides across the city.