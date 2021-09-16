One dead, two injured in West Baltimore shooting Thursday evening

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road that left one dead and two injured.

Police were dispatched to the area and found a 26-year-old man with a graze wound to the right elbow. A 37-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third 20-year-old man was found unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.