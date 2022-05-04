Two in custody, another sought after Baltimore City Police detective carjacked

BALTIMORE — Two people were arrested after a police officer was carjacked Tuesday in South Baltimore.

Another suspect is being sought.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the carjacking happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of S. Hanover Street.

A detective was on duty, and in his unmarked patrol car, when he was carjacked by three armed suspects.

Harrison said the officer then fired a shot, but it is unknown if any of the suspects were struck by the bullet.

The suspects sped off with the patrol car, went over the Hanover Street bridge, crashed and overturned.

Harrison said they jumped out of the car but two suspects were then quickly arrested by police.

"The officers were on top of it and apprehended two individuals really quickly," Harrison said. "We are work to try to ascertain if they were the perpetrators so we can hold them accountable."

Police said a gun was found, and the individuals detained appeared to be minors.

"What we have is a gun that's on the scene that appeared to have been fired, but misfired, or stove-piped," Harrison said. "We know that because it is visible. We do have a gun on the scene that could be tied to this. We are searching for a third suspect, so we don't know if he is armed."

Harrison said the detective was not injured.

Harrison said the detective was not in uniform but was still wearing a polo with the Baltimore City Police patch on it.

Police are asking anyone with information on the carjacking to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

"I am grateful that the detective is not injured and that no other resident was severely injured through this heinous act of violence," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "When folks are so brazen they would do this to a police officer, we need to have a community check with what's going on in our community, especially with our young people. We have to hold our children accountable through parents, through family to make sure we are doing what we can to aid the police and make sure our community is safer."

