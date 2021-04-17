One arrested, one on the loose after Heritage Hills violence on Saturday Morning

GLEN BURNIE, md. — On Saturday morning, there were two violent incidents in Heritage Hills shortly after another.

The first shooting was at 12:17 a.m. in the 200 block of Polk Drive and Heritage Hill Drive, Glen Burnie. One man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. Police say an unknown suspect shot the victim and fired into two nearby occupied homes. The two homes were occupied at the time the spent rounds entered the interior living spaces. The families were not injured.

A few minutes later at 1:48 a.m., officers located a home with damage to the rear sliding door as a call came in for the 6400 Block Freedom Drive for a shooting just occurred. The homeowners were not injured. Police reviewed camera footage and developed a suspect description. While searching, a call for came in for a damage to a car with a suspect description matching the surveillance footage.

Officers arrested 16-year-old Tremar Antonio Copes in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has any further information, please contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers.