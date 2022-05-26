Two Harford County school buses involved in wreck

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Two Harford County school buses were involved in a crash with an SUV Thursday afternoon, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The crash closed Route 7 near Route 24 in Edgewood around 3:47 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said no children or adults had to be taken to the hospital.

School officials have not said how many students were aboard either of the buses.

Deputies said the school district released children to their parents at the scene, while all other students were transferred to other buses and taken home.

This is the second school bus accident in two days.

A bus, with one student, was involved in a minor crash Wednesday in Bel Air.