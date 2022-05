HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Harford County school bus was involved in a minor wreck Wednesday afternoon.

School officials said one student was on the bus when it was rammed from behind by another car. The student and bus driver were not injured.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Fountain Green and Windwood roads in Bel Air.

The driver of car was taken to a hospital as a precaution.