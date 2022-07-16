BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened Friday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two 17-year-old males and an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals. One of the 17-year-old victims and the 18-year-old succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.