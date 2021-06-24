Two charged with teen's murder at Frederick hotel in April

FREDERICK, Md. — Police have charged two suspects in connection to a 17-year-old's murder at a Frederick hotel.

Malakai Tyrelle Cooke was fatally shot April 16, at the Country Inn & Suites on Spectrum Drive near Francis Scott Key Mall.

RELATED: 17-year-old found dead at Country Inn & Suites in Frederick

Officials say surveillance footage and witness accounts led detectives to two Frederick men, 20-year-old Tyree Haynes and Edward Dwimoh, 18.

FCSO (L-R) Tyree Haynes & Edward Dwimoh

Police have not released any information on a potential motive or indication on how the victim and suspects may have known each other.

