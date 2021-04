FREDERICK, md. — One person is dead after a shooting at a local Country Inn and Suites on Friday.

At approximately 2 a.m., police headed to the Country Inn and Suites in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive in Frederick for a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found one victim deceased on scene.

Police say there are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-034259.