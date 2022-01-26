Two arrested in connection to the murder of Megan Tilman

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested two people in connection to the murder of Megan Tilman.

WMAR-2 New's Kelly Swoope got a call from Megan's father this afternoon saying the two people, police had suspected all along have been arrested in Arizona.

Tilman says William Rice and Christina Stallings, a former roommate were in custody.

On November 1, 2017 they reported the 43-year-old missing from Annapolis. At that time, it'd been weeks since anyone had heard from her.

RELATED: Who killed Megan Tilman?

RELATED: Two years later, family still searching for killer of Annapolis mother of two

She didn't show for a custody battle for her youngest battle and that's when her family's suspicion went up.

Less than a month earlier, in October remains were recovered in the area of Holly and Chesapeake Drive in Shady Side.

The detective who's been following this case for years is headed back from phoenix right now after making that arrest.

We will update as more information comes in.