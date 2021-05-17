Two arrested, accused of possessing loaded "ghost gun" on public school property in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Two people were arrested Monday morning for being in possession of a gun on school property in Howard County.

It happened around 9:25 a.m. on the in the parking lot of Long Reach High School in Columbia.

Katherine Mejia, 20, called 911 to report 18-year-old Rashad Rudder-Watkins had a gun and was refusing to get out of her car.

A Howard County officer who happened to already be at the school on a separate call, went outside to investigate.

Officers later discovered an illegal loaded "ghost gun" in the glove-box, and arrested both individuals for possessing a gun on school property.

Watkins is a student at the school.

Ghost guns have been the subject of recent executive action taken by the Biden Administration.

They are known to pose more danger due to being assembled from separate firearm components that can be purchased online, which leaves them untraceable with no serial number.

Just recently, the Howard County Board of Education passed a resolution removing school resource officers from public schools.

No one was injured in the incident.

