HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball wants to remove student resource officers from middle schools.

This is just one of several recommendations he’s making to the Board of Education and HCPSS.

Others include requiring SRO’s to wear body worn cameras, transitioning to a softer uniform to enhance approachability and establishing an SRO community workgroup.

The goal is to help students and educators feel supported and safe.

“There is an opportunity to foster better relationships and a better understanding between the police the community and our youth so hopefully we can grow another the next generation to not feel as anxious as afraid as current and past generations when it comes to police interaction.”

Ball's other recommendations include not involving SRO’s in school based disciplinary infractions requiring equity training and an annual review of the program’s policies and procedures.

He hopes to implement these recommendations for the fall 2021-22 school year.