Triple Shooting in NE Baltimore

Posted at 9:37 PM, Jun 26, 2022
BALTIMORE — At approximately 7:55 p.m.officers responded to the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue where they located three victims – two adult males and one adult female -- suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the male victims was pronounced dead on scene and the other male and female victims were transported to local hospitals. The male victim is in serious condition. The female victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

