Towson's "Bel-Loc" Starbucks closes for good

TOWSON, Md. —

After closing temporarily this past fall, the Starbucks store at Towson's Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard has shut its doors permanently.

That leaves the prominent corner empty, after the longtime Bel-Loc Diner shut down in 2017.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed today: "After careful consideration, we’ve determined it is best to close our store at Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson, MD. We are grateful for the contributions from our partners (employees) at this store, and all partners have been given the opportunity to transfer to a neighboring store of their choice. We will continue to serve our customers at our nearby location at Honeygo Blvd, a 10-minute drive away."

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks commented several weeks ago that public safety was an issue in the area.

“I just had a Starbucks close at Loch Raven and Joppa because of the public safety concern. We have a number of vacancies in our police force we need to doing everything possible to attract and retain our police officers,” said Marks.

Starbucks did not mention public safety or crime as a reason for the closure.