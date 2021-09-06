Towson University increases security measures following Saturday morning's shooting

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University has increased their security measures following Saturday morning's shooting.
RELATED: Police asking for video and information on Towson University on-campus shooting
The University says that they immediately increased monitoring and active engagement with people who gather at any unsanctioned events on all parts of the campus and at any time throughout the day or night.
They also enhanced foot patrols on campus.
“As they have throughout, our Office of Public Safety officers and staff have been working diligently to support the Baltimore County Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the shooting during this isolated incident,” university senior leadership shared in a message to the community Sunday. “As we shared Saturday evening, we remain resolute that the safety of our community and campus is our top priority.”
The University also provides a number of services for free to all students, faculty and staff including emergency text alerts and SafeWalk. You can view a full list of the services below and find out how to connect with them.
- Emergency Text Alerts - Register for emergency text alerts. It’s the surest way to receive critical university notifications on safety issues and more. While all students, faculty and staff receive real-time public safety communications via email, all members of the TU community—including parents, alumni and friends—can opt into this text alert service.
- SafeWalk & SafeRide- Call 410-704-SAFE (7233) to arrange a free police escort or ride. SafeWalk escorts are available any time of day. SafeRides are available from 2:30 a.m. (when the Gold Shuttle ends) to 7 a.m. Community members can also board a SafeRide shuttle whenever they see it.
- SaferMobility App - The SaferMobility app has a mobile-escort feature, a video chat capability that allows you to send the TUPD real-time video of an ongoing crime, and an instant messaging feature that silently connects you with TUPD. Search for “SaferMobility” in the App Store or on Google Play
- Emergency Phones- TU’s campus has 64 blue light emergency phones and 54 additional emergency phones on the exterior of buildings, at entrances to buildings and in campus garage elevator lobbies. Activating the emergency telephone system prompts a call directly to the TUPD.
- Property Safety - Register property with the TUPD to assist in recovery if it becomes lost, stolen or misplaced. The TUPD will also engrave valuables with a person’s name and phone number for free. Call 410-704-5622 to schedule. Community members are encouraged to practice the crime prevention and response techniques shared in our safety videos and tips. For more information on campus safety, visit the Public Safety website here.