Towson University increases security measures following Saturday morning's shooting

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University has increased their security measures following Saturday morning's shooting.

The University says that they immediately increased monitoring and active engagement with people who gather at any unsanctioned events on all parts of the campus and at any time throughout the day or night.

They also enhanced foot patrols on campus.

“As they have throughout, our Office of Public Safety officers and staff have been working diligently to support the Baltimore County Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the shooting during this isolated incident,” university senior leadership shared in a message to the community Sunday. “As we shared Saturday evening, we remain resolute that the safety of our community and campus is our top priority.”

The University also provides a number of services for free to all students, faculty and staff including emergency text alerts and SafeWalk. You can view a full list of the services below and find out how to connect with them.

Emergency Text Alerts - Register for emergency text alerts. It’s the surest way to receive critical university notifications on safety issues and more. While all students, faculty and staff receive real-time public safety communications via email, all members of the TU community—including parents, alumni and friends—can opt into this text alert service.