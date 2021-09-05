Police asking for video and information on Towson University on-campus shooting

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County detectives are continuing to investigate the events surrounding the on-campus shooting that occurred at Towson University on Saturday that left three people injured.

According to Towson University President Kim Schatzel, one of the individuals injured during the unsanctioned gathering is a Towson University student.

It’s estimated that approximately 500 people were in attendance when the shooting occurred. The area on campus is identified as Freedom Square.

Of the three individuals injured, only one has been released from the hospital. Two remain in stable condition.

As this investigation moves forward, detectives continue to conduct interviews and review video. If you have information or video regarding Saturday’s incident, VCU detectives are asking that you contact them by calling 410-307-2020.