Towson showing fireworks tonight despite canceling last year's event

BALTIMORE — Towson may have a bone to pick with Dundalk.

Organizers of their parade say it's been going on for more than 120 years!

For two moms with little kids, who has the oldest parade doesn't matter.

They just hope they've made memories with their young kids.

"We're really excited. He's super excited for the parade. We read books about it. And so he's so excited to you know, see the fire trucks and he's talking about the marching band this morning," said Chivaun Leonard.

"She is very very photogenic love taking, having her picture taken. So it'll be great to be able to look back on these memories with her and say that we were able to do all these fun things with her," said one person.

And after canceling last year's show the fireworks are on for Towson tonight.

The show starts at the Loch Raven Technical Academy at 9:20 p.m.