BALTIMORE — There are three big parts to Independence Day festivities.

Fireworks, cookouts and parades.

All are back in full force today, with parades starting as early as 8:15 this morning.

That was the case in Dundalk where area first responders led the way in ambulances and fire trucks.

Organizers say this is the 88th year of the parade and say theirs is the longest-running July 4 parade in the state.

Tranise Foster Dundalk Independence Day Parade

