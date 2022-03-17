Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Towson falls to Wake Forest in first NIT men's basketball game

Basketball generic
Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Basketball generic
Posted at 10:48 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 22:49:37-04

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Towson's rally fell short in its first NIT men's basketball appearance.

The Tigers suffered a 74-64 loss at Wake Forest Wednesday evening in Winston-Salem, NC.

Towson men's basketball team hits the road for historic trip

The regular-season champions of the Colonial Athletic Conference finished with a 25-9 record.

Wake Forest jumped out to a 43-22 lead at halftime. Towson outscored the Demon Deacons. 42-31, in the second half.

Charles Thompson had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Towson. Jason Gibson and Nicolas Timberlake each added 12 points.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019