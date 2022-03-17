Towson falls to Wake Forest in first NIT men's basketball game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Towson's rally fell short in its first NIT men's basketball appearance.

The Tigers suffered a 74-64 loss at Wake Forest Wednesday evening in Winston-Salem, NC.

The regular-season champions of the Colonial Athletic Conference finished with a 25-9 record.

Wake Forest jumped out to a 43-22 lead at halftime. Towson outscored the Demon Deacons. 42-31, in the second half.

Charles Thompson had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Towson. Jason Gibson and Nicolas Timberlake each added 12 points.