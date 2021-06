MARYLAND — Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day!

For one day only, Maryland Dunkin' Donuts are giving customers a free classic donut with their purchased beverage.

Enjoy classic donut favorites including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled, and more.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.